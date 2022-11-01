Bolton Upon Dearne: Plans for 97 new homes rejected by councillors
Plans to build nearly 100 new homes in Bolton Upon Dearne have been rejected for a second time.
Gleeson Developments resubmitted an application to build 97 houses on Lowfield Road, having previously been turned down in 2016.
The proposal would have made up the third phase of an existing development of 118 homes at the site.
Barnsley Council rejected the plans at a meeting last week after receiving 215 objections.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, concerns were raised about the increase in traffic, loss of countryside and the impact on potential homeowners due to the odour from a nearby waste water treatment plant
The previous application was refused on grounds of lack of affordable housing, "inappropriate" driveway specifications, "odour issues", and "lack of justification of release of safeguarded land".
