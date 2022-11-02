Catcliffe: Pauline Caster appears in court charged with murder
A woman accused of murdering a man in Catcliffe near Rotherham has appeared in court.
Kevin Caster, 43, was found with serious injuries at a house on High Hazel Crescent on 19 October 2021. He died a short time later, South Yorkshire Police said.
On Tuesday, Pauline Caster, 44, of Harmony Way, Catcliffe, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court.
No plea was taken and Ms Caster was remanded in custody.
She is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.
