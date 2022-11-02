Doncaster Sheffield Airport owner refutes claims of credible buyer
- Published
The owner of a closure-threatened airport has refuted claims it was in talks with a credible buyer.
Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) is due to close on Friday after Peel Group said it was no longer financially viable.
The BBC had understood the owner was in talks with a bidder about a significant offer for the site.
The owner said it was "currently not in possession of what could be considered a credible offer".
A spokesperson for Peel said: "We have not been provided with the identity of the members of the proposed consortium.
'Continuing to engage'
"We also have no evidence as to the source or credibility of the interested party's funding.
"Our initial due diligence has raised some concerns regarding the identity of the bidder consortium's representatives which we have raised directly with Doncaster Council."
The group said it was "continuing to engage with all interested parties" that it had been introduced to by the council.
The proposed closure has sparked anger and several demonstrations since the plans were announced in September.
Last month, an offer of public money to keep the airport operating into 2023 was rejected.
