Barnsley: First time buyers to get discount in council plan
- Published
First time buyers could get more than a third off the cost of a new-build house under a council scheme.
People who have lived in Barnsley for three of the past five years, have an annual income under £80,000 and work in the borough will be eligible.
The Government's First Homes scheme means they could buy a house at 30% below its market value.
Barnsley Council approved plans to roll out the scheme to residents with strong links to the area.
The properties available for purchase will be priced under £250,000 and councils can apply other eligibility criteria for the scheme in their area, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Three pilot schemes have already been rolled out in Barnsley and council officers said these were already "allowing people to access home ownership who would have previously been unable to do so".
Councillors approved plans to apply local eligibility criteria, including the need for applicants to live in the area, at a meeting on Wednesday.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.