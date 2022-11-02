Rotherham: Murder arrest after man fatally stabbed at FedEx depot
- Published
A man has died after being stabbed at a parcel distribution warehouse in Rotherham.
Emergency services were called to the FedEx depot on Rother Way, Hellaby at about 09:40 GMT on Wednesday, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force said a 60-year-old man was found in a critical condition and later died at the scene.
A 48-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police added.
The victim's family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers, a force spokesperson said.
Det Ch Insp Simon Palmer said officers were "working hard to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident, which we know will be causing concern in the community".
A cordon remains in place at the scene.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.