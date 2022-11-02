Sheffield father and son attacked with bricks and sticks
A father and son have been injured after being a attacked by a group of males armed with bricks and sticks.
The man, in his 60s, and his son, 21, were assaulted after challenging a group who were trying to steal fence panels from an address in Glenholme Road, Sheffield, on 11 September.
South Yorkshire Police said both men were taken to hospital for treatment.
Anyone who witnessed the attack or who may have information about the incident is asked to contact the force,
