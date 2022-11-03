Sheffield council remains committed to Clean Air Zone in Spring
Sheffield City Council has confirmed it remains committed to launching the Clean Air Zone in Spring 2023.
Charges will apply to the most polluting large goods vehicles, vans, buses and taxis when entering the inner ring road and city centre.
The scheme was first announced in 2018, but was delayed in 2020 and again in March this year.
The council said it could not ignore the "damaging effects of air pollution".
Julie Grocutt, co-chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: "I wish to reassure the people of Sheffield that we are standing by our commitment to delivering the Clean Air Zone."
She was responding to concerns the scheme could be delayed again in order to secure additional financial help for those affected by the change.
Ms Grocutt said that was not the case, adding: "Throughout this process we have continued to press government for extra financial support for those affected by the scheme and as a result we have one of the best packages of any local authority, and we will be launching the applications to this soon."
She said the scheme, though a legal obligation from government to reduce emissions, was "strongly supported" by the council and would have a positive impact on the health of people in the city.
"We wish to protect the public from exposure to NO2 emissions from road traffic which can permanently damage children's lungs, can cause strokes, lung cancer, cardiovascular disease and more," she said.
Privately owned cars, mopeds and motorcycles will not be charged, but commercial vehicles which do not meet Euro 6 Diesel or Euro 4 Petrol emission standards will be.
Smaller vehicles will be charged £10 a day and larger ones will pay £50.
Ms Grocutt said the council wanted to work with every organisation and resident to ensure the scheme was "fair and equitable" for all.
"We cannot ignore the damaging effects of air pollution and must implement important schemes such as the Clean Air Zone, as well as others, but we need to make sure we're bringing everyone along in this journey with us," she said.
