Captain Tobias: Youngest-ever Honours recipient receives award
- Published
A young fundraiser from Sheffield has received his British Empire Medal (BEM) from the Countess of Wessex.
Tobias Weller, 11, who has cerebral palsy and autism, is the youngest person to get the honour after raising more than £150,000 for charity via his epic challenges.
He was nicknamed "Captain" after he was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore to raise money during pandemic lockdowns.
He said he was "so proud" to receive the award during a school ceremony.
During the ceremony at Paces School, he said: "I can't believe I'm the youngest person in British history to receive such an honour.
"It makes me so proud.
"Thank you all for sharing this day with me. You are all awesome!"
His mother, Ruth Garbutt, said: "He just keeps going doesn't he?
"He goes on and on and on doing fantastic things and I'm so proud for him."
The medal comes a week after the youngster won a Pride of Britain award.
"It's absolutely amazing and I'm very proud to have won the award," said Tobias.
"There are loads of kids out there who are raising money for amazing causes and I'm just one of them."
His last challenge - an Ironman - in September 2021 raised more than £157,000 for his school and The Children's Hospital Charity, in his home town.
"It was 180 kilometres and took ages," he said.
"I had to go out every weekend right through the winter, in the wind and rain and I even got snowed on."
Tobias previously won the inaugural Captain Sir Tom Moore Young Unsung Hero Award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year event and met the 100-year-old.
