Cannon Hall Farm: Barnsley flock flaunt pink hair-do in sheep feeder mishap
- Published
A flock of sheep are sporting a pretty pink look after a new feeder managed to dye their wool.
The Swiss Valais Blacknose have been rubbing themselves against the red feeder while eating, turning heads at Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley.
Farmer Richard Nicholson from the farm said the ewes had unintentionally joined the "pink ladies".
"Visitors to the farm certainly do a double take when walking past," he said.
"We just bought a new feeder and we just noticed their wool was gradually getting pinker and pinker," Mr Nicholson said.
After posting the photo on Instagram the bright quiffs soon became a hit.
The farmer initially thought it was his colleagues using spray markers "too enthusiastically", before realising the feeder was to blame.
"They're starting to look like a bunch of old ladies who've had the same hair do."
The woolly farm animals are unlikely to go back to their original colour any time soon, he added.
"They're a type of sheep that get sheared twice a year. I don't think it'll stop until the paint wears off the feeder, so they will be pink for a little while.
"It's a strange one."
