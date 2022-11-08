Neil Skinner: Police Scotland issue fresh appeal over missing walker
- Published
Police have issued a fresh appeal for information about a missing walker, six months on from when he was last seen.
Neil Skinner, 71, from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, was last seen close to Loch Dochard in Argyll and Bute on 8 May.
Despite extensive police searches, no sign of Mr Skinner has been found.
Making the latest appeal for information, Insp Ian Hutchison of Police Scotland said it had been "an incredibly distressing six months for Neil's family".
"They would like Neil to be found and I would continue to urge anyone who may have information or any knowledge of Neil to get in touch," he said.
"Anyone who was walking in the area around that time, or since, who believes they may have seen anything out of the ordinary to let us know so we can follow it up.
"Any new information received will continue to be investigated fully and anyone with information is asked to contact police."
Mr Skinner had been on a walking tour with two friends when he returned to his tent alone as he was not feeling well.
When his friends returned to the campsite, Mr Skinner was nowhere to be found despite all his clothes and walking equipment being in the tent along with his phone and wallet.
A police search involving helicopters, drones and diving and mountain rescue teams was also carried out, but Mr Skinner was not found.
His daughter Kate Armitage previously said not knowing what happened to her father was "deeply upsetting".
"That's ultimately what we would like now, because we know there is no way he could be alive," she added.
