Carlton Cemetery: Man accused of disturbing woman's grave
- Published
A man has been charged with interfering with a grave in Barnsley.
Police were called to Carlton Cemetery on 2 May following reports from a passer-by that a grave plot appeared to have been disturbed.
Wayne Joselyn, 43, formerly of Barnsley, has been charged with interference with a grave and outraging public decency.
The woman's remains were exhumed as part of the police investigation and reburied once work had been completed.
"Working carefully with teams of experts it was determined nothing had been taken from the grave," a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
Mr Joselyn, now of HMP Doncaster, is due to appear before Barnsley Magistrates' Court on 16 November.
