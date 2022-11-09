Doncaster: King Charles confers city status during royal visit
- Published
King Charles has formally conferred city status on Doncaster as part of a two-day visit to Yorkshire.
Together with the Queen Consort, he spoke with well-wishers and attended a reception at Mansion House during a brief visit to to the former town.
Doncaster was granted city status as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Earlier the King had visited York where a man was arrested after appearing to thrown eggs at the monarch.
Hundreds of people lined the streets outside Mansion House ahead of the royal couple's visit, with many arriving several hours beforehand to guarantee a good vantage point.
As the monarch stepped out of his car he was greeted with cheers and shouts of "God save the King" and "Welcome to Doncaster".
Among the crowd was 73-year-old Julia Roberts, who told BBC Radio Sheffield: "I just wanted to see the King. I've never met any of the Royal Family before.
"I wanted to go to London for the Queen's funeral but on my own it was a long way to go."
A King’s eye view from the Mansion House steps… pic.twitter.com/Lenc74yHNR— Doncaster Council (@MyDoncaster) November 9, 2022
Later, Charles and Camilla met charity volunteers at a reception to mark the conferral of city status.
Army veteran Ben Parkinson, 38, who spoke to the King at the reception, said it was "a waste of an egg" when he was later told by reporters that eggs had been thrown at the royals in York.
Andrew Dernie, Mr Parkinson's stepfather, added: "You're always going to get one."
Mr Dernie said the King remembered giving an MBE to Mr Parkinson, who lost both legs in Afghanistan, and asked how his walking was.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.