Barnsley paedophile who went on run jailed for 16 years
A paedophile who went on the run twice while awaiting trial for child sex abuse charges has been jailed.
Shaun Wightman, 57, went to "incredible lengths" to avoid court, absconding once in August 2021 and again in October, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force said on the second occasion he was eventually arrested in Scotland.
Wightman, from Barnsley, was sentenced on 4 November at Sheffield Crown Court to 16 years after being convicted of eight offences.
Investigating Officer Sarah Nelis said: "The victim in this case has shown tremendous courage in disclosing to her family and to our officers the horrific abuse she suffered.
"In complete contrast, Wightman has shown himself to be a coward that refused to accept responsibility for his crimes and went to incredible lengths to avoid the courts and facing justice for his obscene behaviour.
"He absconded not only once, but twice, before he was due to stand trial for the most horrific sexual abuse."
Wightman first due to go on trial in August 2021 but absconded before eventually handing himself in in early 2022.
The trial was re-listed to start on 17 October and Wightman attended the first day before going on the run once again.
He was arrested in Scotland on 31 October.
The trial continued in his absence and he was found guilty by the jury.
