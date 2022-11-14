Sheffield: Teenage girl among those arrested after pub fight
A 13-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault after police attended an incident at a pub in Sheffield.
Two women and the girl threatened staff after being asked to leave the premises on West Street at 20:10 GMT on Sunday.
An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault, affray and assault on an emergency worker after a police officer was allegedly attacked.
A second woman, 19, was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault.
South Yorkshire Police said the officer involved had not suffered any injury and the two women and the girl had been released on bail.
