Sheffield: Council seeks powers to crack down on motoring offences
A South Yorkshire council has applied to the government for police-style powers to enforce traffic rules.
Sheffield City Council wants permission to fine drivers who make illegal turns, ignore No Entry signs and drive in prohibited zones.
These rules can currently only be enforced by the police. The plan would initially be trialled in three areas.
A seven-week public consultation on the proposals would end on 21 December, Sheffield City Council said.
The council already has some powers, such as the enforcement of bus, taxi and tram gates, but if its application were granted, Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology would be used to identify drivers who break the law and fines would be issued as a result.
A spokesperson for Sheffield City Council said it proposed to use the powers in three areas of the city initially, enforcing restrictions which were already in place.
These would include penalties for drivers who stopped in yellow boxes or made illegal turns on Queens Road, Bramall Lane, Glossop Road and Upper Hanover Street, and to motorists who stopped in yellow boxes on Hoyle Street.
A spokesperson said the scheme would give the council "more control over the enforcement of illegal manoeuvres and would make Sheffield roads safer and more reliable".
