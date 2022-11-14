Sheffield Central MP: Labour's shortlist for next candidate revealed
- Published
Labour has confirmed the shortlist of people from which a candidate will be chosen to represent the party in Sheffield at the next general election.
Comedian Eddie Izzard is to stand alongside Rizwana Lala, Abtisam Mohamed, and Jayne Dunn all hoping to contest the Sheffield Central seat.
Labour MP Paul Blomfield, who has represented the seat since 2010, announced in February he would stand down at the next general election.
An election is not due until 2024.
The gender fluid comedian, who uses the pronouns she/her, told the BBC earlier this year she hoped to run in the contest as a former student in the city.
The selection process will be between the star, local public health worker Dr Lala, councillor Abtisam Mohamed and councillor Jayne Dunn.
