Sheffield: Woman hit by van at Northern General Hospital
- Published
A woman has been left with serious injuries after she was hit by a van outside Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.
A black Mercedes Vito struck the woman, aged in her 50s, as she waited outside the hospital's Huntsman Ward at about 15:40 GMT on Monday.
South Yorkshire Police said it was thought the vehicle was turning in the drop-off point when she was hit.
The woman was being treated in hospital for her injuries, officers said.
They added that they were talking to the driver of the van and asked anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.
