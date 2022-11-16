Tramlines 2022: Sheffield festival generated £3.8m for city - report
- Published
Sheffield's Tramlines festival generated more than £3.8m for the local economy, a report has revealed.
More than 100,000 people attended the three-day event in Hillsborough Park in July.
The report also said the Tramlines Trust, which was set up in the spring, had given £30,000 in grant aid to community organisations in the area.
The council said organisers had "always been keen and committed to giving back to Sheffield's communities".
The report by research company Bluegrass Research, calculated the economic benefit to the city by considering attendance figures, revenue for local suppliers and accommodation providers and expenditure outside the event.
Since 2018, the festival had raised more than £150,000 for charity, with Hillsborough Primary School, the NSPCC, Tramlines Trust and The Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation among the beneficiaries, organisers said.
Timm Cleasby, the festival's operations director, said Tramlines supported "a huge amount of Sheffield charities, businesses, artists and projects" and such charitable work was "a big priority for us all".
Martin Smith, chair of the economic development and skills policy committee at the council said: " 'Tramlines Festival is arguably the most exciting weekend of Sheffield's events calendar attracting huge talent to the city, bringing millions into our local economy and putting on a fantastic show for our residents and visitors.
"Their funding into arts and culture, and towards our local charities makes a huge difference to many people and organisations, and we welcome their continued support to the place they call home - our Hillsborough community."
South Yorkshire's biggest music festival this year saw performances by big name acts such as Kasabian, Madness and Sam Fender. Next year's event is due to take place from 21-23 July.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.