Barnsley: Man in court accused of disturbing woman's grave
A man has appeared in court accused of interfering with a woman's grave at a cemetery in South Yorkshire.
Wayne Joselyn, 43, is alleged to have disturbed Ethel Goodwin's grave in Barnsley's Carlton Cemetery in April.
On Tuesday, Mr Joselyn appeared at Barnsley Magistrates' Court charged with outraging public decency and the unlawful removal of a body from a burial ground.
He is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 16 December.
Mr Joselyn is alleged to have disturbed the grave at the cemetery between 26 and 29 April 2022.
Police were called to the cemetery on 2 May after a passer-by reported a burial site appeared to have been disturbed.
Mr Joselyn, formerly of Barnsley, appeared in court over video link from HMP Doncaster and chose not to enter a plea.
District judge Timothy Spruce said the "very unusual" case was serious enough to require sending to crown court.
