Rotherham: Plans for sculpture celebrating town heritage submitted
Plans have been submitted for a new floral-themed sculpture in Rotherham town centre.
The sculpture, by James Capper, is inspired by the camellias brought to nearby Wentworth Woodhouse in the 18th Century.
The 26ft (8m) statue, named Camellia, features petals that react to the movement of light.
If approved, the sculpture will take pride of place in the town's All Saints Square.
The site could also be used as a market pitch or event space, according to the plans.
The work, jointly funded by Arts Council England and local businesses, has been commissioned by Gallery Town, a creative open air art project.
Mr Capper previously said he was inspired by the important contributions the town had made "towards shaping the modern world", including the Rotherham plough, which was handled by two horses and one person, and helped to spark the Industrial Revolution.
"I wanted to draw on the town's rich cultural and industrial heritage and beautiful green spaces to create a sculpture that I hope people visiting, living or working in the town will feel proud of," he added.
The sculpture also drew inspiration from the camellias at nearby Wentworth Woodhouse, which is the subject of one of the UK's biggest heritage restoration projects.
Residents can comment on the plans until 8 December, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
