Rotherham: Children's care home plan met with opposition
Plans to convert a former caretaker's house into a care home for young people have been met with opposition from local residents.
Rotherham Council has applied to turn the former Sitwell school house on Grange Road into a residential home for two children.
The four-bedroom property would also be extended.
Eleven objections have been submitted, over issues including parking, noise and anti-social behaviour.
Planning documents state the property would operate as a "family home environment", registered by Ofsted.
Residents also objected on the grounds of loss of privacy and increased crime, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Looked-after children tend to have behavioural problems," one respondent said, while another raised concerns that the proposals may have a "negative influence upon the children attending the primary school".
'Minimal impact on residents'
However, an officer report said: "The level of children proposed to be cared for at the property will be two which is consistent with a family occupying the property.
"It is considered that any noise would be akin to a residential dwelling and as such the amenity impact on neighbouring residents would be minimal.
"Furthermore, the presence of several carers at any one time will ensure that the children and young people in care are suitably supervised, which will also help with reducing any impact on the amenity of neighbours.
"Taking into account all children accommodated at the property will be supervised on a 24-hour basis it is not considered that this would create any significant impacts on the residential amenity of existing residents in the area or crime rates in the area."
The scheme has been recommended for approval and will be considered at a Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council meeting on Thursday.
