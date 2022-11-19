Dog rescued from Doncaster house fire put down
- Published
A dog which was rescued from a house fire was so badly injured it had to be put down, a fire service has said.
Firefighters rescued the dog, called Axel, and a man from a property on Sheppard Road, Balby, Doncaster at 06:00 GMT on Thursday.
The man was taken to hospital after suffering from burns and smoke inhalation and Axel was treated for burn injuries and was given oxygen.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the dog was put down on Friday.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.