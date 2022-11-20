Sheffield: Man stabbed during fight between groups
A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the back during a fight between two groups in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said it happened outside the Go Local shop on Greengate Lane in the High Green area of the city at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday.
The fight erupted after three men in a grey Volkswagen Golf approached another group of men.
The victim was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries before being discharged.
The force said several people and a number of vehicles were believed to have been in the area at the time.
Officers have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the car before or after the fight to come forward.
