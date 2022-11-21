Sheffield clean air zone launch date confirmed
Sheffield's clean air zone (CAZ) will be launched on 27 February to charge polluting commercial vehicles.
Plans to start charging drivers of taxis, vans, buses, coaches and lorries that do not meet Euro 6 Diesel or Euro 4 Petrol emission standards were delayed during the pandemic.
Smaller vehicles will be charged £10 a day and larger ones will pay £50.
Councillor Julie Grocutt said the zone will "protect current and future generations in our city".
Private cars, motorbikes and mopeds will not be charged under the new CAZ plans.
Businesses and residents can apply for a grant from Sheffield City Council to help them upgrade to cleaner vehicles from 12 December.
Hackney carriage taxis and light goods vehicles such as vans, campervans, pick-up trucks and minibuses will be temporarily exempt from the charges until 5 June 2023 as a result of the cost of living crisis, according to the council.
Ms Grocutt, co-chair of the transport regeneration and climate policy committee, said the council was legally required to introduce the CAZ but that it also supports the plans.
"We are committed to doing all we can to limit the public health implications such as permanent damage to children's lungs, strokes, lung cancer and cardiovascular disease," she said.
"We cannot ignore these damaging effects and must implement important schemes such as the CAZ for the benefit of our city."
The CAZ was first announced in 2018. It was delayed in 2020 due to Covid-19 and then a new date of 2022 was given, before the council confirmed it would not be introduced until 2023.
