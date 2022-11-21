Birdwell: Man, 56, seriously hurt in electric bike crash

Sheffield Road, Birdwell, near BarnsleyGoogle
The crash happened in Sheffield Road, Birdwell, near Barnsley

A 56-year-old man riding an electric bike has been seriously injured after colliding with a car.

The crash happened outside Flowers of Distinction, in Sheffield Road, Birdwell, near Barnsley, at about 14:10 GMT on Friday.

South Yorkshire Police said the electric bike rider was being treated in hospital following the collision with a white Peugeot 308

Witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics