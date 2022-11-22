Geri Halliwell-Horner: Education is power, says former Spice Girl
Geri Halliwell-Horner has celebrated becoming the first Spice Girl to get an honorary degree, telling students "education is power".
The former Ginger Spice, now Dr Halliwell-Horner, donned her robes at Sheffield Hallam University's graduation ceremony.
She said she felt "truly honoured and grateful" as she received her scroll on Tuesday.
"I love learning, so it feels fantastic to be here," she told students.
The university said it granted her the degree in recognition of her commitment to raising the aspirations of children and young people, advocating for women's rights and an outstanding contribution to the music industry over the last 25 years.
The singer, songwriter, author and actress rose to fame in the 1990s as part of the Spice Girls, selling more than 100 million records worldwide.
"I think Sheffield Hallam University is an amazing place. It's incredibly diverse and inclusive," she said.
"When they offered me this honorary doctorate, I was truly honoured and grateful.
In a speech, she told the crowd in Sheffield how she did not go to university but enjoyed studying English literature at A-level, before embarking "on a different kind of adventure".
"I sincerely believe education is a superpower - we are learning machines and I am still learning," she said.
"But I always valued my education and my love of reading, storytelling and words.
"I always had my education to lean on. Education is power."
