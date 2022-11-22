Rotherham: Uninsured driver jailed over pedestrian crash death
An uninsured driver has been jailed for 14 months for causing the death of an 81-year-old pedestrian.
Ann Cassidy was hit by a car as she crossed Park Lane, Thrybergh, near Rotherham, in May 2021.
Harrison Buckley, 24, formerly of Pingles Crescent, Rotherham, had asked his partner to tell police she had been driving.
He admitted causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice at Sheffield Crown Court.
South Yorkshire Police said initially Mrs Cassidy's head injuries were not thought to be serious, but her health deteriorated and she died in hospital.
Buckley's partner, Jordie Stokes, 27, of Pingles Crescent, arrived at the scene after the pensioner had been hit and told officers she had been driving the blue Seat Ateca.
PC Neil Morrel said officers returned to the scene to review CCTV footage after Mrs Cassidy died which showed she was not driving the vehicle.
"We arrested and interviewed Stokes in relation to this discrepancy, when she admitted that she wasn't driving but it was in fact her partner, Harrison Buckley."
Buckley had fled the area to Blackpool, but hearing Stokes had been arrested handed himself into police.
He told officers he had pressured his partner to lie and that he had been driving the vehicle.
"Buckley knew he would be in trouble for driving a car without insurance and told Stokes she needed to say she was the driver," PC Morrel said.
He said his thoughts were with Mrs Cassidy's family.
"While today's hearing marks the conclusion of legal proceedings, the grief and pain caused by Stokes and Buckley's thoughtless and reckless actions will remain."
In addition to his jail term, Buckley was also disqualified from driving for 18 months on his release from prison.
Stokes also pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and was given a six-month sentence, suspended for 12 months.
