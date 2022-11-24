Sheffield safety campaign launched in memory of cyclist
The family and friends of a cyclist who was killed in Sheffield have launched a campaign to make cycling safer on the stretch of road where he died.
Adrian Lane, 58, died after he was involved in a collision with car on Ringinglow Road in September.
The Lane Campaign is calling for improved safety measures for cyclists in the area.
Mr Lane's partner Mónica Bolado said there had been a number of accidents involving cyclists on the road.
"The whole stretch of road is dangerous," she said. "So we feel changes need to be made to make the whole stretch safe."
Mr Lane was killed just a week before the couple were due to move to Spain.
Ms Bolado described her late partner as her "soul mate" and said she wanted to improve cycle safety in the area so that "his death was not in vain".
The group has teamed up with campaign group Cycle Sheffield to try and reduce the number of accidents in the area. Ms Bolado said changes could include safety features at the junction, such as a mini roundabout or traffic lights, as well as cycle lanes.
The group has installed a "ghost bike" in memory of Mr Lane at the junction where the crash happened.
One of the organisers, Sarah Cotton, said Mr Lane had cycled all his life in different places across the world and described him as a "competent and confident cyclist".
"When a tragedy happens you feel very helpless," she said.
"So if there's something tangible that you can cling on to to do in someone's memory then it helps you feel as though you are making sense of something."
Injury compensation website Claims.co.uk ranked Sheffield as the fourth most dangerous city in the UK for cyclists.
The survey published in May takes the number of accidents, road surface quality and street lighting to calculate a "danger score" for each location.
Government figures show that 111 pedal cyclists were killed in Great Britain in 2021, whilst 4,353 were reported to be seriously injured and 11,994 slightly injured.
