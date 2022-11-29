Sheffield: Man charged with murder of Mary and Brian Andrews
A man has been charged with the murder of a couple in their 70s who were found dead at a house in Sheffield.
Police were called to the property in Terrey Road, Totley, on Sunday.
The couple, named locally as Mary and Brian Andrews, were found with "critical injuries" and were pronounced dead at the scene.
James Andrews, 51, of Reney Avenue, Sheffield, is charged with two counts of murder and is due appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.
