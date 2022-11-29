Footballer swaps bookings for beat in police job
A former professional footballer has swapped his shin pads for a stab vest after joining the police.
Harry Middleton, who played more than 100 professional games for clubs such as Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and FC Halifax Town, joined the South Yorkshire force earlier this year.
The former midfielder is now on the front line after joining the force's response team.
He said the change helped him stay active as well as wanting to be "out and about helping people".