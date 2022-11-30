Rotherham: Vandalised pub to be demolished
- Published
A vacant South Yorkshire pub which has "suffered badly from vandalism" is to be demolished.
A planning application to turn The Haynook in Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, into a nursery was withdrawn earlier this year.
A council report found the pub was in too "poor repair" to let to a social enterprise or a charity.
The site would be left "safe and level" prior to another redevelopment bid being submitted, officials said.
A report to the council added the building was "no longer economically viable", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Prior to permission for demolition being granted, a survey was undertaken to discover whether the building provided roosting for bats.
"The site is located within a bat zone and as such the application has been supported by a survey which concluded the building does not have evidence of roosting," a report to the council stated.
The council has asked for controls over noise and dust to be put in place during the demolition process.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.