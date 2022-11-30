Rotherham: Independent inquiry to examine death of boy, 5
An independent investigation will be launched into the treatment of a five-year-old boy who died after being sent home from hospital.
Yusuf Mahmud Nazir's uncle said he had "begged" staff at Rotherham Hospital to treat Yusuf's severe throat infection.
He said he was told the children's ward had "not got the doctors" and "not got the beds". Yusuf died on 23 November.
Hospital chief executive Dr Richard Jenkins said investigators from outside South Yorkshire would review his care.
In a letter to Sarah Champion MP, who represents the family's constituency in Rotherham, Dr Jenkins said he was working with NHS England to "identify appropriate independent investigators".
He said: "It is vital that a thorough and independently conducted investigation takes place as soon as possible so the family can have answers to their concerns and we can identify where changes need to be made."
He said the family would be involved in deciding the terms of reference for the investigation.
Dr Jenkins said he spoke to Yusuf's uncle Zaheer Ahmed to "directly express my condolences and to apologise to the family".
Rotherham NHS Hospital Trust previously said it would carry out an internal investigation into Yusuf's treatment.
Ms Champion said: "I'm so relieved that the wants and needs of the family have been listened to and we are going to get this independent inquiry.
"Independent is the key bit. It has to be really robust and independent."
She said the investigation was important because it could help prevent a similar tragedy in future.
Mr Ahmed said Yusuf fell ill with a sore throat on 13 November. The following day he went to his GP and was prescribed antibiotics.
When the boy's condition worsened he was taken to Rotherham Hospital but was not admitted.
On Friday 18 November, Yusuf was unable to speak, eat or drink so was taken by ambulance to Sheffield Children's Hospital.
He was given intravenous antibiotics. However, his condition deteriorated and he died on Wednesday 23 November.
