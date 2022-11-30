Doncaster businessman beat man to death over stolen money, court told
- Published
A businessman beat a man to death after he caught him stealing money from his car, a court has heard.
Steven Ling, 38, inflicted "catastrophic" injuries on Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, in a Doncaster pub car park, Sheffield Crown Court was told.
Mr Chojnowski was found with head, chest and abdominal injuries in South Parade at about 04:20 BST on 2 July.
Mr Ling, of Park Drain, Westwoodside, Doncaster, has admitted manslaughter but denies murder.
During police interviews the father-of-four claimed he acted in self-defence after Mr Chojnowski attacked him with a key.
But prosecutor Richard Thyne KC told a jury Mr Ling carried out a "sustained act of retribution which continued even as the victim was lying on the ground clearly seriously injured".
'Brutal violence'
Mr Ling, who sold his waste disposal business for more than £1m earlier this year, had been out drinking in Doncaster for about seven hours on the night of the attack.
He parked his Audi SQ7 behind The Salutation pub, where he and two friends drank several pints of lager and Mr Ling bought £50 trays of shots, the court heard.
They later drank more at The Gate House, where they remained until about 02:30.
Mr Ling returned to his car to find Mr Chojnowski in it and some of his money missing, the prosecutor told the court.
He "lost his temper" and "the violence he used was brutal," Mr Thyne said.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Chojnowski suffered multiple injuries including a fractured skull, broken ribs, collapsed lungs and at least 80 external wounds.
Pathologist Dr Philip Lumb told the court: "Severe force had been used to cause these catastrophic injuries."
The court also heard evidence from two of Mr Ling's friends who had been out with him earlier on the night of the attack.
William Kingham said the group had drunk pints, shots, Jägerbombs and vodka and were "very drunk" by the time he got a taxi home at about 02:30.
The following morning a "very distressed" Mr Ling called him and told him "something really bad had happened".
"He said he had an altercation with a gentleman at the back of The Salutation. He said that someone was robbing his car and some money had gone missing," Mr Kingham told the court.
Mr Ling told his friend he had contacted a solicitor and was going to hand himself in to police, the court heard.
Mr Kingham said he had never known Mr Ling to be aggressive or to lose his temper.
The trial continues.
