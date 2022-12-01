Sheffield teenagers share sexual harassment stories in video
Girls "fed up" of sexual harassment in the street have created a video highlighting how it makes them feel.
The group from Sheffield said they wanted to "call out" the behaviour in the hope it would educate boys and men.
Out of 23 teenage girls questioned in the video, 21 said they had experienced unwanted sexual attention walking in their school uniform.
Maneerah Al-Yafai, 17, said she had been left feeling "really degraded" when she was sexually harassed at 15.
The film was made by members of Sheffield's youth cabinet, who work alongside South Yorkshire Police on ways to improve issues affecting young people.
'Not fair'
The girls said they had been subjected to various forms of inappropriate behaviour from vans pulling up beside them while in their school uniforms to secret filming of them being uploaded to social media.
Miss Al-Yafai said their video was intentionally powerful because "enough was enough".
"Plenty of videos come out all the time about this kind of thing but it's clear it's not working so we wanted to do something different to make ours more impactful.
"When it happened to me I didn't tell anyone, I just thought it was best to keep it to myself and that it was just me.
"It's not fair that we have to do all these things that lads don't, like go out in pairs, stay in well-lit areas or change how we dress."
She said they wanted the video to send a message to males that it wasn't normal behaviour and to educate them about the effects it has.
Miss Al-Yafai added: "Young women don't want to spend their time shouting out about this or sharing our personal experiences, so let's put a stop to it."
