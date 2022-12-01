Gavin Walker: Rotherham Paralympian made Honorary Freeman
- Published
Paralympic gold medallist Gavin Walker MBE has been awarded the freedom of his home town of Rotherham.
Mr Walker joined the fire service in 2003 but broke his neck after slipping on some wet decking in 2010.
During his rehab at the Sheffield Spinal Unit, he was introduced to wheelchair rugby, going on to win gold at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.
Rotherham council leader Chris Read said Mr Walker was a "role model to the community".
Mr Walker has now been made an Honorary Freeman of the Borough, the highest civic honour the council can award.
'Humility admired'
Having made his Paralympic debut at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games, he remains co-captain of the GB squad.
During Wednesdays full council meeting at which Mr Walker was given the honour, deputy mayor Councillor Robert Taylor said: "The fire service family have quoted many many times how proud they are of you, and I'm very proud of you.
"You've always maintained that humility, and that humbleness that needs to be admired, despite all your achievements.
"The work that you continue to do with schools I admire tremendously."
