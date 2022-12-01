Leeds: Man in court after ambulance stolen and crashed
- Published
A man who stole an ambulance and drove it "dangerously" around Leeds, damaging other vehicles, has appeared in court.
The ambulance crashed into four cars in 30 minutes after it was taken whilst on a call at an address in Pudsey on 25 November, West Yorkshire Police said.
Peter Sayner, 42, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and dangerous driving.
He was remanded in custody and is due at Leeds Crown Court on 23 December.
Mr Sayner, of Bellbrooke Avenue, Burmantofts, Leeds, was also charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and aggravated vehicle taking.
The vehicle was taken while Yorkshire Ambulance Service staff were responding to a patient inside a property, the force said.
It was then involved in collisions with four cars in Stanningley, Armley and Bramley, causing damage to the vehicles and to the ambulance, officers added.
