HMS Quentin: Father's diary reveals horror of WW2 ship's sinking

The first was a Derby man who was terribly scalded by steam. He was given morphine and left lying quietly on the sick bay couch. The second destroyer, HMAS Quiberon, swung towards us and glided alongside but, of course, did not stop. The scramble to get on board her commenced. It was difficult lifting badly injured men on board, but it was done. The poor chap who had been lying near the torpedo tubes where the torpedo struck was given a big dose of morphia and left. He was dying. Injured horribly.