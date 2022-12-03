Doncaster: Man, 73, dies after car hits central reservation

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the A630 Warmsworth Road near Hall Flat Lane

A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into fencing and a central reservation in South Yorkshire.

The man, 73, was driving out of Doncaster on the A630 Warmsworth Road in a red Dacia Duster at the time.

It happened at 22:12 GMT on Friday in the Balby area of the city near a junction with Hall Flat Lane.

South Yorkshire Police said no other vehicles were thought to be involved, with the car coming to a stop in the opposite carriageway.

The driver was pronounced dead in hospital, officers said.

