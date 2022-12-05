Sheffield: Man held over attempted rape of woman in 80s
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape after a woman in her 80s was assaulted in a Sheffield park.
Police were called to Firth Park on Sunday, when it was reported the woman had been attacked by a man, who ran away from the scene.
The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and a 23-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and assault.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.
Det Ch Insp Eleanor Welsh, leading the investigation, said: "This was a horrid attack on an elderly woman who was simply in a park and detectives have been following up a number of lines of enquiry ever since we were called.
"I understand this is an alarming incident to our communities and although we have made an arrest, we're still asking for anyone who may have seen anything or has any information to come forward as it may assist with our ongoing investigation."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.