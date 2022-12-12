Sheffield Christmas lights wish granted for 101-year-old
- Published
A 101-year-old woman who had always wanted a large pine tree outside her window to be lit for Christmas has had her wish granted.
The 42ft (12.8m) tree stands outside Elsie's apartment at Sheffield's Southcroft retirement complex.
The tree had not been illuminated in previous years, but thanks to staff and the loan of a cherry picker, it now sparkles with 9,000 lights.
Centenarian Elsie said: "This is a great day - I'll remember it."
After Elsie made the request, complex manager for Methodist Homes Siobhan Cunningham said staff got together to see how they could make it happen.
"It was a real team effort," she said, adding: "We knew she would really appreciate it."
Ms Cunningham said they had bought the lights, while another member of staff enlisted the help of a local plant hire firm where her husband worked.
They provided a cherry picker and an operative free of charge, she said.
A special switch-on event was held on Friday evening, where Elsie was guest of honour.
Elsie, who is Southcroft's oldest resident, said she was delighted to see the tree in all its festive glory.
