Sheffield: Lulu's hot pants among 40,000 panto costumes stored in warehouse
As the curtain lifts on panto season, one Sheffield costume manufacturer, which has kitted out stage greats such as Lulu and Danny La Rue, gives BBC Look North's Tom Ingall a tour of their inner sanctum.
"If you can think it, we can build it", boasts Scott McKenzie, owner of Molly Limpet's Theatrical Emporium.
It seems that includes a pair of suede hot pants, as worn by singer-actress Lulu when she starred in a production of Peter Pan.
Those are kept "on a little hanger downstairs", chortles Mr McKenzie as he leads the way through narrow aisles packed with colourful costumes.
"They're quite funny to have."
At the last count, there were about 40,000 weird and wonderful costumes stored within these walls, although a four-strong team of manufacturers, beavering away next door in a workshop, keep adding to that number.
Customers range from individuals looking for a quick-and-easy fancy dress outfit to production companies seeking to kit out an entire cast, Mr McKenzie says, as we browse rails packed with whimsical outfits.
So besides the pants, what else is hot this year? "Well, this year we're doing a massive amount of Cinderellas," says Mr McKenzie.
He can't resist breaking into full-on, panto slapstick, quipping: "There are more ugly sisters flying around than anyone could shake a stick at at the moment. They are all over the place."
He's keen to point out, however, there's little chance of Molly Limpet's running out of costumes.
But while some costumes get a regular airing, others sit collecting dust - waiting, like Cinderella herself, for their moment to come alive and bring joy to audiences.
"Someone said we really want to do The Land of Fire so we make a whole load of fire costumes. I think they have been used twice."
Established in 2001, Molly Limpet's was the logical conclusion of Mr McKenzie's childhood fascination with the stage.
"This is the three-year-old who was taken to the theatre and sat there, on the front row, totally transfixed just by seeing live theatre for the first time," he says, flashing a smile that would give Buttons a run for his money.
From that early introduction to the flamboyant world of theatre, a business has flourished.
Mr McKenzie tells me he sees himself as a "custodian" of costumes. Besides Lulu, his company has made outfits for acting greats such as Paul O'Grady, Danny La Rue, Kenneth Alan Taylor and Roy Staniforth, to name but a few.
