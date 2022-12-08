Sheffield: Man charged with attempted rape of woman in 80s
A 23-year-old man has been charged with attempted rape after a woman in her 80s was assaulted in a Sheffield park.
The woman was attacked in Firth Park on Sunday and taken to hospital with minor injuries but later discharged.
Saed Mohamed, of The Oval in Firth Park, has also been charged with assault and sexual assault and is due to appear before magistrates later.
South Yorkshire Police said he is also charged with common assault over an incident in the city centre on Sunday.
