Andre Lee: Murder charge dropped in Rotherham fatal stabbing
- Published
A man held in prison after being charged with stabbing a man to death in the street has had the allegation against him dropped, police have said.
Ryan Connor, 25, was charged with murder and remanded in custody after the death of Andre Lee in Rotherham in June.
Mr Lee, 52, was found dead on Herringthorpe Valley Road on 26 June.
South Yorkshire Police said Mr Connor was released following a decision by the Crown Prosecution Service.
The force added that its inquiry continued and a number of people remained under investigation.
Detectives renewed their appeal for anybody with information to contact them.
Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of a collision.
It was first thought that Mr Lee, from London, had been hit by a car, but a post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound.
