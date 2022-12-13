Barnsley rape appeal to find man wanted by police
- Published
A man wanted in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in South Yorkshire may be in Birmingham or London, police have said.
Mudasser Ahmed is being sought by South Yorkshire Police after the girl was raped in Barnsley in 2019.
Ahmed, 26, has connections with the Midlands city and the Wimbledon area of the capital, a force spokesperson said.
Police said they wanted to hear from anyone who had seen or spoken to Ahmed recently, or knew where he might be.
