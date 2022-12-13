Doncaster man guilty of murdering thief who broke into car
A man who kicked a thief to death after he caught him breaking into his car has been convicted of murder.
Steven Ling, 38, inflicted "catastrophic" injuries on Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, and left him to die in a Doncaster pub car park on 2 July.
He had admitted a charge of manslaughter but was found guilty of murder after a trial.
Ling, of Park Drain, Westwoodside, Doncaster, will be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 20 December.
'Brutal act of retribution'
Ling, a father-of-four who ran a waste disposal business before selling it for more than £1m last year, had been out drinking heavily with friends in Doncaster on the night of the attack,
He told his trial had returned to his car, which he had parked behind The Salutation, in the early hours of the morning to find Mr Chojnowski inside and £1,000 cash missing.
CCTV footage showed Ling repeatedly punching and kicking the victim in what prosecutor Richard Thyne KC described as a "brutal" and sustained "act of retribution".
Mr Chojnowski, a Polish national, was found by passers-by with multiple injuries, including a fractured skull, broken ribs, collapsed lungs and at least 80 external wounds.
Giving evidence Ling insisted he had acted in self-defence and had not realised how badly injured Mr Chojnowski was when he drove away from the scene.
He claimed Mr Chojnowski had stabbed him with a key, but a pathologist who examined both men's injuries found no evidence of this.
A jury found Ling guilty of murder after three hours and nine minutes of deliberations.
