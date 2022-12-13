Unidentified man killed in London may have Sheffield link
- Published
Help is being sought to solve the mystery of an unidentified man who was killed in London almost eight years ago.
He was hit by a car while walking near the Bell pub in Walthamstow on the evening of 22 January 2015.
No records of his identity could be found but police believe he was living nearby under the name of Brian Wallace and may have had links to Sheffield.
The Locate International charity said "any tiny detail" could help.
The charity, which works with volunteer investigators, said he may have worked as a local builder for many years and possibly has children he had become estranged from at the time of his death.
He was described as white, about 5ft 7in tall, aged between 50-70 with grey hair and a moustache.
Roland Hughes, from Locate International, said: "Immediately after his death, the police were able to identify where he lived but there were no identifying papers there, nothing that gave his name anywhere.
"On his phone there were just local work contacts."
The man used to go to the William The Fourth pub on Leyton High Road, and reportedly had a Northern accent.
Mr Hughes added: "If there's anybody in Sheffield who knows about a builder with the surname Wallace who moved down to London and they lost contact with them, any tiny detail can really help our investigation."
