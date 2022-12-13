Heeley City Farm charity to cut staff in fights for survival
A city farm has said it will have to cut back on staff as it fights to avoid closure.
The charity which runs Heeley City Farm, in Sheffield, said rising costs and the loss of funding had left it struggling for survival.
Its board has agreed a "financial rescue plan" but warned that "costs must be cut".
"With deep regret for the people involved, some jobs will be lost," said chair of trustees Dave Clarson.
The charity has invited staff to apply for voluntary redundancy, saying it would look to avoid compulsory job losses.
'Difficult road ahead'
Mr Clarson, who recently took over as chair of trustees, said: "I am determined to help save one of Sheffield's most loved and valued institutions.
"Like many local charities, we have a difficult road ahead of us. The farm is rich with potential, but our first task is to survive."
He said a "new approach" was needed for the farm's cafe and garden centre to ensure they "contribute to the charity's finances". Both currently remain open but the BBC understands their staff have been told they are at risk of redundancy.
Heeley City Farm, which opened in 1981, introduces children and adults with disabilities to farming and caring for animals. The charity also runs gardens in Meersbrook, Norfolk Park and Wortley and offers food-growing and gardening courses.
It appointed a new chief executive, Stuart Gillis, in May.
The charity will hold a public meeting to address its future at Heeley Parish Church at 18:00 GMT on Thursday, 15 December.
