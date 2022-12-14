Barnsley: Teenager seriously injured in car crash on M1
A teenager has suffered life-threatening injuries after the car he was in crashed on the M1 near Barnsley.
Police said a blue Volkswagen Golf had hit the central reservation, between junctions 37 and 38, at about 00:50 GMT on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries, which police said were life-threatening.
The car's driver, also 19, was hurt in the collision, but his injuries were not as serious.
The motorway was closed northbound for several hours, but has now reopened.
Police said no other vehicle was involved and have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam footage or saw the car before the incident to contact them.
