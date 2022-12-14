Rotherham: £46m work to widen A630 Sheffield Parkway completed
Work to widen a major road connecting Sheffield and Rotherham has been completed.
The £46m project, which began in February 2021, has added an extra lane in both directions on the A630 Parkway.
The speed limit on the road has been cut from 70mph to 50mph and new lighting and signs have been installed to improve safety.
Rotherham Council said the changes would cut journey times for thousands of commuters.
The new speed limit would also improve air quality and slash carbon emissions by reducing queues, the local authority said.
Councillor Denise Lelliott, the council's cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: "The road is vital in connecting Rotherham with Sheffield and links to the M1.
"Completion of these works will make a big difference to thousands of commuters' journeys every day as well as supporting economic and housing growth in the region."
The work has widened the A630 from two lanes to three in each direction between Catcliffe and the M1.
Junction 33 of the M1 has also been resurfaced as part of the upgrades, which were funded by the government's Local Growth Fund and carried out by Balfour Beatty, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Stephen Semple, area director at the construction firm, said: "We are pleased that the A630 Rotherham Gateway scheme has now fully reopened to traffic.
"We hope that these essential upgrade works will provide a lasting legacy for South Yorkshire and beyond, improving lives through increased connectivity and reduced journey times."
