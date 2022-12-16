Stannington: Gas restored to all homes after two-week supply cut
- Published
Gas supplies have now been restored to every home and business in Sheffield affected after a burst water main flooded a gas pipe two weeks ago.
Thousands of people were left with no heat or hot water amid freezing weather after supply was lost on 2 December.
Distributor Cadent said more than 3,000 properties had been hit, either by loss of gas, poor pressure or damage caused to boilers and appliances.
Cadent thanked all those affected for "their kindness and support".
The gas company said hundreds of engineers had been working day and night to pump out more than one million litres of water from the network.
Richard Sansom, from the firm, said after a "monumental effort by a big team from Cadent and other agencies" every affected property had now seen its gas supply restored.
He said he wanted to offer "a huge thanks to everyone in Stannington, Malin Bridge, Hillsborough and other areas impacted by this".
Mr Sansom, the company's director of the South Yorkshire and East Midlands network, added: "Despite the personal challenge to you, the kindness and support you've given to us throughout has been incredible."
He said the hundreds of workers had been made to feel "amazingly welcome and appreciated", despite the situation people had found themselves in.
He said there were still pockets of water "moving around" and that was why the supply was intermittently going back off again in some properties.
He added: "This is part of the reason for us maintaining a presence in the area for a good while yet, so we can act quickly when this happens."
The gas firm said for those residents whose boilers and other appliances had been affected, arrangements would be made to fix or replace them.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.